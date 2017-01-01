Press & Testimonials
Ideal for slipping into a holdall, this is one instrument that'll allow "Wonderwall" strummers the world over to rock out wherever they are
Due to a sliding neck, Jammy provides a full guitar sound range in a body that fits into your backpack or car's glove compartment
⅛” audio output allows you practice discreetly with your earphones or plug your Jammy into an amp—no additional devices required
Jammy’s mobile app helps you play your favorite songs with the responsive tabs or improvise to the backing tracks in different genres
Ideal for slipping into a holdall, this is one instrument that'll allow "Wonderwall" strummers the world over to rock out wherever they are
A custom pack of sounds charges your Jammy with the most legendary guitar tones of all times
|Connectedness
|Portability
|Full-scale neck
|Output ¼ jack
Leave your email to get up an early-bird discount when Jammy becomes available in later 2017
Share your unique link by email, Facebook or Twitter and get Jammy goods for friends who sign up
Reserved Jammy
by e-mail
5 referrals
Set of Jammy picks
10 referrals
Tattoo set
15 referrals
T-shirt
No friends have joined... Yet!
Keep checking...